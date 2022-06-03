ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $542,250.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21.

ACM Research stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ACM Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

