Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

