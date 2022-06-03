Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 141,265 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,265 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.62% of Ally Financial worth $101,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

