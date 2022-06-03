Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $81,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.06.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.34 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $711.55 and its 200-day moving average is $737.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.