Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $142,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 539,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 553,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,377,000 after buying an additional 155,139 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after buying an additional 762,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

