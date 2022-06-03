Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $86.57 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $86,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $160.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

