Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $89.95 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $89,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,724,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.