Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $95.68 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $95,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

NYSE:SYK opened at $234.39 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

