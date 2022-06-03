Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 2,536,193 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 5.08% of ImmunoGen worth $76,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

IMGN stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

