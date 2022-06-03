Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 60,709 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $135,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,621 shares of company stock worth $17,596,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.