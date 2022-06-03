Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $98,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $53,946,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $361.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.82.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

