Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $98,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $53,946,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $361.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.