Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 20,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $92,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

