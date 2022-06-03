Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $157,630 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

