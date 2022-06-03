Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $459.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.61. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $3,924,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.7% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

