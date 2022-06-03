Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.03. 23,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,673. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

