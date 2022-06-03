Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Adshares has a market cap of $65.20 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00007965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,425,553 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.