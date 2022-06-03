Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.11. 2,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,585. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.86 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

