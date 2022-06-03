Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,542,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,335,605 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,395,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380,288. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

