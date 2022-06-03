AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to report $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the lowest is $2.40. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,556. AdvanSix has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

