Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

