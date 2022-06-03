Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.97. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,952 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

