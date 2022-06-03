Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agenus by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agenus by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agenus by 56.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $436.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

