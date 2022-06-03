Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

AGTI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,508. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

