Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 46,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

