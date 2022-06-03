Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $17.39 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $17.39 million and $4.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,674.03 or 1.00136959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00194268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00091268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00115591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00188914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

