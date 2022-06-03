Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.77.

AFLYY opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

