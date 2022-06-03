Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.87

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 21372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.06.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

