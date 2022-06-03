Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Akouos stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Akouos has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akouos by 107.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Akouos by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

