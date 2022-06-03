Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.80

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.80 and traded as high as C$19.26. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.90, with a volume of 52,744 shares.

AD.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.89.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total value of C$122,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$870,827.91.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.