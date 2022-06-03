Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Head to Head Analysis

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Albertsons Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $71.89 billion 0.20 $1.62 billion $2.83 10.94

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00 Albertsons Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus price target of 29.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $32.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 2.25% 79.21% 6.47%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

