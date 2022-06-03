Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 19.2%

Shares of Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) were up 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 70,403,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 29,100,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £36.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.
About Alien Metals (LON:UFO)
