Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 913,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,452. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

