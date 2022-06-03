Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.13% of Amplitude worth $60,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

