Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 94,124 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $62,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Five9 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 156,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,871. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

