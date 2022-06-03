Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,382 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.84% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 256,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $739.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

