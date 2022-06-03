Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of ChampionX worth $57,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

