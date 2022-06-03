Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $51.55 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $51,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.