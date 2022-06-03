Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $52.52 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.80% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $52,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

