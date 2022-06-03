Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $56.72 Million Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.08% of ADC Therapeutics worth $56,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADCT opened at $6.82 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.89.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

