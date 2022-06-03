Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $64.12 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $64,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.57 and its 200-day moving average is $238.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.