Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Nucor worth $50,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

