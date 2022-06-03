Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,594 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $179.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

