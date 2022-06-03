AllianceBlock Hits Market Cap of $22.44 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $22.44 million and $458,879.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,515.36 or 1.00028145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001640 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.