Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $247.38

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.38 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.87). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.88), with a volume of 589,176 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £956.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.72.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($625.96). Also, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £6,048 ($7,651.82). Insiders purchased 2,780 shares of company stock worth $703,746 in the last quarter.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

