Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.44. 40,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,901,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.