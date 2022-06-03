Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells $100,969.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.30 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $683,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

