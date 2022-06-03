Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $221.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
