Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $221.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.