Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $44.60

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $42.76. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 1,024 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.