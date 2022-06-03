Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,352.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,446.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,664.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

