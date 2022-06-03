Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Michael J. Zacka Sells 33,500 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMCR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

